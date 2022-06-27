Rs. 404 Crore Sanctioned For Medical Infra Advancement In Tamil Nadu

According to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who was in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on a two-day visit, the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission has approved Rs. 404 crore for the progress of medical infrastructure in Tamil Nadu.



Mandaviya praised the state for exceedin g the target set for maternal and newborn mortality ratios long before the other states, claiming Omandurar Multi Speciality Hospital is the only facility with two surgeon consoles.



Additionally, he stated that as of December 2022, 7,052 of the state's 9,135 planned Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centers are operational.

In reference to the Nikshay Mitr Abhiyan, he claimed that under TB Patient/Village Adoption programme, Tamil Nadu is home to over 50,000 TB patients. He pleaded with the populace to continue to support this plan, as only 5% of them had already agreed to it, and the remaining 35% had not.

He added that they can only get through this obstacle to the advancement of the country with your help, just like in Covid. Later, he helped lay the cornerstone for the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology in Chennai's new technology centre.

Meanwhile, Mansukh Mandaviya stated on Sunday that the government is working to improve health services nationwide and emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi places a high premium on health. After practically laying the cornerstone for the CGHS wellness centre and lab at Avadi in the Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.