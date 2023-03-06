Rumors of Targeted Attacks On Migrants Led To The Arrest Of The Tamil Nadu BJP Chief For Inciting Unrest

According to an official, Tamil Nadu police on Sunday filed complaints against state BJP chief K Annamalai and the Twitter account @BJP4Bihar for disseminating misleading information amid reports of attacks on migrant workers. Even though Annamalai claimed on Twitter on Saturday that false information was being spread and that Tamils do not support animosity towards north Indians, he claimed that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the party in power, had made vile remarks about north Indians that contributed to the current situation.



Annamalai released a video showing DMK leaders, including chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin, purportedly speaking negatively of north Indians after a lawsuit was brought against him. Meanwhile, the DMK claimed that Annamalai posted a video that had been altered.

Four provisions of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with fomenting discord, animosity, and feelings of hatred between various groups, were the subject of cases filed by the greater Chennai police cyber crime division. The division reserved the @BJP4Bihar Twitter account too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah both follow the handle, which identifies itself as the official BJP unit in Bihar.

The development comes after Sylendra Babu, the state's director general of police, ordered five first information reports to be filed on this matter on Saturday against BJP leader and Supreme Court counsel Prashant Umrao and newspaper editor Mohammed Tanveer.

Police and Chief Minister Stalin had made it clear that no migrant labourers had been attacked and that fake films were being spread. On Sunday, R N Ravi, the governor of Tamil Nadu, also assured migrant workers that they were secure in the state.

Furthermore, about the matter, the governments of Bihar and Tamil Nadu are in communication. To find out the facts, a four-person team from Bihar made up of officials and cops has been in Tamil Nadu since Saturday. In the Tiruppur district, where there are many migrant labourers employed in the apparel business, a conference was convened on Sunday.