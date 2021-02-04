Sasikala’s return to Chennai deferred by a day to Feb 8

The return of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief, V K Sasikala to Chennai after a four-year stint in prison in Bengaluru has been deferred by a day. According to a statement by T T V Dhinakaran, her nephew and the general secretary of the party, her return to the Tamil Nadu capital has been deferred by a day. Instead of February 7, she is likely to enter Chennai a day later on February 8. Currently, she is resting at a resort in Devanahalli.

Already, Dhinakaran has sent his message to the existing political leadership running the State that with the return of Sasikala, the party would endeavour to recreate the era of Jayalalitha's rule.

He had already hinted that there are many who are afraid of her impact. He specially mentioned the opening of Jayalalitha memorial in the State capital which he said was done in a hurry without completing many works. Dhinakaran said the loyalists and believers of AMMK are totally with them.