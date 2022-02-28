Sastra Will Set Up Virtual Labs In 75 Schools In Tamil Nadu

To provide students with an immersive and interactive learning experience, Sastra Deemed University has proposed establishing a virtual reality facility in 75 schools throughout Tamil Nadu. On Monday, the university made the announcement at the National Science Day honours ceremony.

According to university vice-chancellor S Vaidhyasubramaniam, the virtual environment facility will be supplied with pre-developed subject matter content that will give students unique pedagogical tools to grasp science concepts and enhance their learning outcome.

Former director of IIIT – Bangalore S Sadagopan delivered the National Science Day prizes, which were created by Sastra. The awards, which come with a cash incentive of Rs 5 lakh and a citation, were given to outstanding scientists in the fields of chemistry, physics, and life sciences.

The Sastra-CNR Rao award was granted to Dr. Sandeep Verma, secretary of the Government of India's scientific engineering and research council, and Dr. T Govindaraju, professor at JNCASR in Bengaluru.

M R N Murthy, distinguished professor of IBAB, Bengaluru, received the Sastra-G N Ramachandran award. Harmit Singh Malik of the Hutchinson Cancer Research Centre in Seattle, USA, received the Sastra-Obaid Siddiqi award. Three women PhD academics received Sastra-Saroj Chandrasekhar prizes worth Rs 1 lakh apiece.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of National Science Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed scientists and science lovers and urged for a reaffirmation of commitment to harnessing science's power for human growth. This day honours the Nobel Prize-winning discovery of the "Raman effect" by Indian scientist C V Raman. The prime minister also posted a footage from his Sunday 'Mann ki Baat' programme, in which he discusses National Science Day.