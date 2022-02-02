Schools Resume In Tamil Nadu With Implementing COVID Regulations

Children sat down in schools for physical sessions with their face masks on Tuesday as numerous institutions in Tamil Nadu resumed for 1 - 12 standards, following severe COVID-19 measures. As children returned to school following extended vacations due to the pandemic and the Pongal festival in mid-January, they were given hand sanitizer and their temperatures were taken.

In numerous schools, the strict social distancing practise of seating two kids per bench was used. Several educational institutions decided to keep their classes online. The management had properly sanitised the classrooms and grounds prior to the reopening, and greeted their students with thermal scanners and hand sanitizer. The state administration said on January 28 that physical education lessons for students in grades 1 through 12 will be allowed in all schools starting today, with the exception of play schools and nursery schools.

The government also stated that the first revision test for classes 10 and 12 would be held from February 9 to 16, and the second will be held from March 28 to April 5. S Raghavan, a parent of a plus two student here, questioned the timing of reopening schools, saying that students in the 15-17 age category are scheduled for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination this week. The amended test schedule had even been announced by the administration. He questioned that if that's the case, how would the students deal if they get a fever while taking the test?.

Many schools, particularly state-run institutions, resumed today, as per a top official in the education department. On inoculation, he indicated the department's readiness and stated that the second vaccine camp will begin whenever the health department informs them.

Meanwhile, The state of Tamil Nadu continued to see a reduction in new infections on Tuesday, adding 16,096 new coronavirus cases to the state's total of 33,61,316. The total number of patients who recovered was 31,35,118, with 25,592 of them being discharged after treatment. Three returnees from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Sri Lanka were among those infected with new diseases. In the previous 24 hours, 35 people have succumbed to the disease in the state, bringing the total death toll to 37,599. The total number of active cases, including those in isolation, has risen to 1,88,599.