Seeman to contest Ambasamudram bypoll, NTK to contest all five by-elections

Tirunelveli: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman has announced that he will contest the Ambasamudram Assembly by-election, setting the stage for another electoral bid after his defeat from Karaikudi in the Assembly polls earlier this year.

Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli, Seeman said his party would field candidates in all five constituencies facing by-elections. His announcement ended speculation over whether he would personally enter the contest in Ambasamudram.

The constituency fell vacant following the resignation of Isakki Subbiah, who had won the seat on an AIADMK ticket before joining the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). His departure from the Assembly has necessitated a by-election.

“I will contest the Ambasamudram by-election. Naam Tamilar Katchi will contest all five constituencies,” Seeman said, making clear that the party intended to participate across the forthcoming electoral contests.

Taking a swipe at the TVK, he asked why its members were afraid of him entering the fray. He also asserted that his candidature should be viewed beyond caste identities and personal or family connections.

“I am a common candidate for people of all castes. If family relationships are taken into account, I cannot contest in any constituency in Tamil Nadu. Relationships are different; political positions are different,” he said.

The remarks underlined his position that personal ties would not determine his electoral choices. He reiterated that he considered himself a candidate representing all communities.

Seeman, a filmmaker turned politician, founded NTK in May 2010. The party has built its political identity around Tamil nationalism, language and cultural pride, with Seeman remaining its principal campaigner and most recognisable public face.

NTK has generally pursued an independent electoral course, contesting outside the major alliances. It fielded candidates across all 234 constituencies in the 2026 Assembly election, continuing its effort to establish an alternative political platform in Tamil Nadu.

The party’s electoral presence expanded in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, when it secured about 8.2 per cent of the vote in Tamil Nadu, although it did not win a seat. That performance highlighted its growing support alongside the challenge of converting votes into legislative representation.

For Seeman, the Ambasamudram contest offers another opportunity to seek an Assembly berth. For NTK, participation in all five by-elections will provide a fresh test of its organisational strength and ability to sustain support after the Assembly election.