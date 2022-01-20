Sri Lankan Navy Allegedly Attacked A Group Of Tamil Nadu Fisherman Resulting Seven Fishermen Fell Into Water

According to a senior Fisheries department official, a team of Indian fishermen were allegedly attacked by Sri Lankan Navy personnel while fishing along the island nation's waters, and a boat was sunk as a result of the collision. As per the official, seven fishermen on the boat were thrown into the water after colliding with a Sri Lankan Navy vessel near Katchatheevu.

The Fisheries Department officials said that the Lankan Navy men reportedly destroyed the Indian fisherman's nets and chased them away. who also claimed that the Lankan Navy men had not even attempt to save the fishermen who dropped into the ocean.

A fisherman associated with the member of the All Mechanised Fishermen Association said that with the exception of sinking the boat, the Sri Lankan navy showed no concern in investigating the situation of the fishermen on board. Not only did they slash their fishing nets, but they also chased them away.

On Wednesday evening, a total of 569 trawlers sailed out from Rameswaram for the sea. Furthermore, after almost being driven away by Sri Lankan naval troops, they arrived to the Rameswaram coast in the early hours of today and filed a complaint with the fisheries department officers.

K Navas Kani, a member of Parliament from Ramanathapuram, has asked the Centre to raise the matter of attacks on Tamil Nadu fisherman with the Sri Lankan government, as well as seek compensation for the damages of fishing equipments.