Stalin launches dry ration kit scheme for migrant labourers

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday launched a scheme to provide dry ration kits to migrant labourers, struggling over Covid-related issues including lockdowns and loss of jobs.

A release from the Chief Minister's office said that Stalin also launched a vaccination drive for construction workers that would benefit over two lakh labourers who have been registered by the Tamil Nadu Construction Labourers Welfare Board.

The dry ration kit provided by the Tamil Nadu government consists of 15 kg of rice, 1 kg of Tur Dal and 1 kg of cooking oil.

Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister C.V.Ganesan, Rajya Sabha MP M. Shanmugham, Chennai South MP, Thamizhachi Thangapandian and other senior officials were present during the programme held at the Secretariat on Friday.