Stalin recovering well from Covid-19: Hospital

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is recovering well from Covid-19 related ailments, for which he was admitted to hospital since Thursday, the Kauvery Hospital here said on Friday.

The hospital statement said that investigations have been completed and medicines have been provided according to the Covid-19 protocol.

"The Chief Minister is recovering well and is in good health. He has been advised rest for a few more days."

The Chief Minister's Office, in a statement, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called Stalin and enquired about his health, and that the Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for the call.

The Chief Minister, according to the statement, also invited the Prime Minister for the inauguration of the World Chess Championship to be held at Mamallapuram, Chennai from July 28.