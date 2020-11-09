Stalin wishes Kamala Harris in Tamil, invokes Tamil sentiment

Chennai: US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, with her maternal roots in Tamil Nadu, seems to be the flavour of the season.

On Monday, DMK President M.K. Stalin, in a letter in Tamil, wished her on her electoral victory.

"In order to make you much happier, I have written this letter in Tamil language which is nature incomparable boon and the mother tongue of ours," he said.

Stalin said the first female Vice President of the US having roots in Tamil Nadu is "sweet news".

"One Tamil women can rule even the US has been proved by your outlook and hard work," he told Harris.

Stalin also said that her stint in power would add more fame to the US and also spread the Tamil culture across the world.

Noting that the Dravidian movement was started with the aim of "all for everyone", he said: "The movement has chalked out various plans to promote equality of women and your victory gives further hope to the movement."

Curiously, Harris was born to a Tamil Iyer/Brahmin mother. The Dravidian movement do not consider Brahmins as a part of them and term them as Aryans.