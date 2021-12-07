Student From Medical College In Tamil Nadu Attempted Suicide

On Sunday afternoon, a second-year student, V Saravanan of Vennandur at Dharmapuri government medical college attempted suicide in his hostel room by slashing his left wrist and taking sleeping tablets. The medical student is being hospitalized in the medical college hospital's intensive care unit. The hospital authorities stated that his status is stable and is receiving treatment.



Saravanan's father, Venkatachalam, said the college administration notified him on Sunday that his son had attempted suicide due to depression. On November 23, Venkatachalam's son was ragged and stabbed in the neck with a liquor bottle by four senior students. He claimed that he did not report it to the police because the college administration reassured him that it would not happen again.

Saravanan, who was being treated in the ICU, claimed that on November 23, at 11.30 p.m., four senior students compelled him to buy alcohol and cigarettes. He reported that they began hitting him with an empty liquor bottle around his neck, and that they also forced him to buy liquor and cigarettes on Saturday night, after which he chose to commit himself.

Dr. K Amudhavalli, the medical college's dean, reported that the four students of third-year had been suspended for a week as a result of the event on November 23.

The student had made a complaint to the town police, according to Dharmapuri SP C Kalaichelvan. They have launched an investigation. It's too early to make a judgement on ragging at this time. Only during the investigation can it be determined, ensuring that if it is proven, harsh action will be taken.