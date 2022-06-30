Student From Tamil Nadu Committed Suicide

A young student who wanted to be a doctor killed himself. P. Dhanush, a 19-year-old, was discovered Wednesday hanging from the ceiling of his home. He was taken to KMC Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. He supposedly was preparing for the NEET 2022 exam and was afraid of failing it.

Dhanush, who is 18 years old, has previously taken and passed the Class 12 exams. However, the youngster had previously failed NEET tests. He had been getting ready for the NEET examination. Evidently, Dhanush's fear of failure drove him to make the dramatic decision. He was a Choolaimedu resident who wanted to become a doctor. When his parents, who worked daily jobs, came home, they discovered him hanging from the ceiling of their home.

He was taken to the hospital right away, but it was too late. After being retained for a post-mortem, the body has been given over to the family for today's funeral rites.

The tragedy brings back unsettling memories of similar incidents from the state and around the nation, and it is certain to reignite Tamil Nadu's campaign to have the exam banned. A bill outlawing NEET in the state was just approved by the government. The Governor has not yet signed the law, though. Another student killing themselves would simply fuel the fire.

Meanwhile, the one entrance test, NEET, is required for enrollment in a medical or dental college. Every year, thousands of candidates who want to become doctors show up to take the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test, also known as NEET. More than 16 lakh people took the exam in 2021. The number has climbed to 18 lakhs this year.