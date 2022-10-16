Students Fall Sick In Tamil Nadu For Allegedly Gas Leak At School

An official reported on Friday that almost 100 students at a Corporation Middle School in Hosur in Tamil Nadu fell ill abruptly after lunch, purportedly as a result of a suspected gas leak from a septic tank on the property. 67 boys and girls in total were hospitalised.

He claimed that although some of them felt queasy and several of them puked in the classrooms, no one experienced any severe symptoms. According to District Collector V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, who visited the school and the hospital where the youngsters were receiving treatment, the fainting incident occurred at around 3.15 pm at the Hosur Middle School. After the students fell ill, they were treated and we're taken to Hosur Government Hospital.

To determine the cause, tests would be performed on them, a senior health official told PTI. Senior representatives from the Hosur Corporation, Pollution Control Board, and School Education departments visited the school and conducted an investigation.