Students From Tamil Nadu Visited Varanasi Under Kashi Tamil Sangamam

Students from the first group from Tamil Nadu gathered Varanasi a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, experiencing the vibrant spirituality and religious features of Kashi and Sarnath. Additionally, they were told how the Kashi Vishwanath Dham came to be.



The KV Dham was entered by over 300 members of the Tamil delegation as mantras were chanted and damru beats were heard. Before the delegation offered prayers to Lords Vishwanath and Annapurna at the temple, they were lavishly welcomed with a shower of flower petals. Sunil Verma, the temple's chief executive officer, then gave them a tour of every temple and building in KV Dham and gave a brief introduction to each location.

Venkat Raman Ghanpathi, a Vedic scholar and trustee of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple, addressed the delegates in Tamil upon arriving at Ganga Dwar, the entry site of KV Dham from the banks of the river Ganga. Ghanpathi explained to them how the PM's vision and tireless work produced KV Dham. Later, they ate "Prasad" and South Indian cuisine at the temple's "Bhogshala."

On Sunday morning, the delegates began their day by taking a holy dip in the Ganga at Hanuman Ghat. They then took in the scenic beauty of the Ganga ghats while soaking up the early-morning chill in the warm sunshine.

They were explained at Hanuman Ghat how, 200 years ago, Tamil Nadu residents began to settle in the city's surrounding districts. The participants reported that taking a holy Ganga bath and meditating at the ghat both brought them great joy.

One of the four primary Buddhist pilgrimage sites, Sarnath, was later visited by the team. The kids liked watching the cultural performance while visiting the austerity site of Tathagat Ghat at Sarai Mohana, which is close to Sarnath.

They were informed of the location where Lord Buddha had delivered his first sermon's 4,000-year history and heritage. The students watched with interest as Mulgandha Kuti Vihar, an archaeological complex, and its neighbouring attractions.