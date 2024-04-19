Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Announces End Of Dravidian Politics, Foresees BJP Surge

Tamil Nadu's BJP president and Coimbatore seat candidate, K Annamalai, declared the end of Dravidian politics in the state as he cast his vote at the Uthupatti polling booth in Karur village. Annamalai, confident of a "historic result" for the NDA on June 4, predicted an increase in BJP's vote share in Tamil Nadu.



Known for his impassioned speeches, Annamalai asserted that Tamil Nadu stands by PM Modi, anticipating a strong BJP performance in Karnataka and Telangana as well. He proclaimed, "Dravidian politics time is over," foreseeing significant gains for the BJP this election cycle.



In Coimbatore, Annamalai faces competition from DMK's Ganapathy P Rajkumar and AIADMK's Singai Ramachandran. All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu are participating in the first phase of voting.



After casting his vote, Annamalai accused the ruling DMK and AIADMK of excessive spending, alleging that over Rs 1,000 crore had been utilized to sway voters in Coimbatore. He challenged the parties to produce evidence of BJP's interference, vowing to exit politics if proven guilty, emphasizing his commitment to principles.

The state elections hold significance as Tamil Nadu has been a focal point of BJP's southern expansion efforts, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '400 paar' (over 400 seats) ambition.