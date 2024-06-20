Tamil Nadu BJP Removes Two Leaders For Criticizing State Leadership

The Tamil Nadu BJP has dismissed two party leaders from their duties for violating party discipline after they publicly criticized state unit Chief K Annamalai and senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.



Kalyan Raman, a member of the TN BJP’s intellectual wing, has been relieved of all party posts and suspended from the party for one year.



Similarly, Trichy Suriya, who served as the general secretary of the OBC wing of TN BJP, has been stripped of all party responsibilities.



According to the BJP, these leaders allegedly breached party discipline, thus tarnishing the party's reputation.



After the Lok Sabha election results, Kalyan Raman had been vocally critical of K Annamalai's leadership and his "war room," questioning Annamalai’s approach and decision-making processes.

In the announcement of disciplinary actions, the BJP accused Kalyan Raman of spreading unsubstantiated slander about the state leadership and party workers on social media.

Trichy Suriya, in recent interviews, made remarks critical of senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The party has instructed its members not to associate with these two leaders.



Addressing the media after the BJP’s core committee meeting, K Annamalai acknowledged that some party members had been criticizing their leaders on social media and YouTube, and confirmed that disciplinary measures were being taken.

