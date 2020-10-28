Tamil Nadu CM fixes Covid reduction targets for Collectors

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday urged District Collectors to take steps to bring down the coronavirus infection rate before Diwali.

Addressing the District Collectors here, Palaniswami said in districts where the coronavirus infection rate is over 100 per day, it has to be brought down to below 100 before Diwali.

In districts where the infection rate is 100 per day, it has to be brought down to below 50 before Diwali.

In districts with per day infection rate of less than 50, the district administration should take steps to create a situation of where there is no virus spread, Palaniswami said.

He said coronavirus spread is reducing in Tamil Nadu step by step due to the efforts of District Collectors and other departments.