Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister K Palaniswami has tested negative for COVID-19, for the second time in nearly a month, the government said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the chief minister and officials and staff at his camp office here underwent tests for Coronavirus and the results "confirmed that he and his staff at the camp office are not infected," an official release said.

Last month, the chief minister tested negative for coronavirus, after he underwent the test in the backdrop of an

official in the CM's office and another in his entourage reportedly testing positive for the pathogen. The 66 year-old Palaniswami had subjected himself for testing, "without any exception," and as per protocol, Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar had said then.

The release on Tuesday pointed out that 105 COVID-19 testing centres have been established across Tamil Nadu so far

to ramp up testing while 15,85,782 persons have been tested as on July 13.



