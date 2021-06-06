Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin honours male nurse who saved lives of infants, mothers

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin honoured Jayakumar who is a male nurse working with the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children in Chennai.

The male nurse had rescued 47 infants and their mothers when a fire broke out in the hospital on May 26. Jayakumar broke open the windows and used fire extinguishers to douse the flames before the Fire and Rescue servicemen arrived.



An official statement from the office of the Chief Minister said that Jayakumar and his wife Devika were invited by the Tamil Nadu Chief minister Stalin to the Secretariat and were honoured.



At least 36 infants, 11 children who were kept in incubators and their mothers were saved by the timely intervention of Jayakumar and the presence of mind shown by the male nurse to douse the fire and break open the windows.

