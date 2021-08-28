Tamil Nadu Government Intends to Establish Ten New Arts And Science Colleges

On Thursday, K Ponmudi, Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister, stated that the state government intends to develop ten new arts and sciences institutions all across the state. He announced it during the state legislative assembly.



While speaking in the state legislative assembly, he stated that the main goal to establish the news institutions were to expand student enrollment as well as provide equal access to higher education in all areas.

He remarked in response to a demand for funds while recalling their leader Kalaignar Karunanidhi who had reorganized the higher education sector in theirs state.

He mentioned about all the new ten colleges along with their locations or districts they are going to be established. Thiruchuzhi in the Virudhunagar district, Thirukovilur in Kallakurichi, Thalavadi in Erode, Oddanchatram in Dindigul, Manur in Tirunelveli, Dharapuram in Tirupur, Yeriyur in Dharmapuri, Alangudi in Pudukkottai, Serkkadu in Vellore, and a women's college at Koothanallur in Koothanallur, reported The Indian Express.

K Ponmudi posted a video of announcing it on Twitter.









Aside from the ten new institutions, the minister announced that digital libraries at 17 institutions will be improved at a cost of Rs 85 lakh, and additionally new libraries will be established in some of the areas such as Vyasarpadi, Dharmapuri, Paramakudi, Ariyalur, Musiri, Villupuram, Sivaganga, Kumbakonam, Dindigul, and Tirunelveli.

He also added various new measures which will be implemented as a means of increasing female enrollment and broadening their career options. The various measures will include women friendly diploma and short-term certificate courses in interior decoration, office management and computer applications, web designing, CAD, bio-medical electronics and ECG. However,PhD programmes in arts and science colleges will be available, while diploma courses in civil and mechanical engineering will be given in Tamil next year.

Meanwhile, the minister went on to say that the coursework of all educational institutions under the Higher Education department that would be updated in order to better prepare students for competitive exams and expand job prospects.