Tamil Nadu Government Planned To Establish Force To Conserve Marine Biodiversity

To safeguard biodiversity in the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay, the Tamil Nadu government has planned to establish a Marine Elite Force under the forest department. Each year, countless marine life fatalities occur in Nagapattinam. During this month's breeding season, more than 150 olive ridley turtle bodies washed up on the beaches of Vedaranyam's coastal communities.



The majority of them succumbed due to unsustainable fishing techniques such as trawling in the Palk Strait southeast of Kodiyakarai and fishing close to the beach.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests said that oher endangered and fragile species, including as dugongs, finless porpoises, and dolphins, are frequently killed by propellers, in addition to olive ridley turtles. The new Marine Elite Force, will solve these concerns. Its goal is to improve the conservation and long-term management of the maritime environment, as well as disaster response for marine animals, capacity building, and intelligence gathering and dissemination.

She further added that it will also safeguard endangered and fragile species that are harmed by unlawful fishing. The wing would be outfitted with vessels and equipment, collaborate with marine law enforcement organisations, and venture deep into the ocean to regulate fishing tactics, according to Sahu.

She went on to say that the wing will be crucial in preventing the smuggling of sea cucumbers, seahorses, and other protected species. The Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve will also be highlighted.

She explained that each unit of five marine watchers is being established in the state. The state government has set aside Rs 1.09 crore for the purchase of deep water boats, sophisticated equipment, and other items. The teams will report to wildlife wardens in Palk Bay areas such as Pudukkottai and Thanjavur, and the chief wildlife warden will be on the lookout. More units would be developed in the State soon.

Marine conservationists have applauded the development. Dr Supraja Dharini, a notable marine conservationist and chairman of Tree Foundation stated that marine Elite Force is a great step to conserve endangered and fragile species.