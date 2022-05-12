Tamil Nadu Intends To Create Apps To Improve Police Services

Tamil Nadu will spend 2.66 crores on three mobile applications, each with a unique purpose, to improve policing services. The plans will include several measures, among which the first will maintain track of stolen and lost automobiles, the second will assist in the prevention of cybercrime, and the third will keep track of history-sheeters.



According to police notice, the 'Integrated vehicle monitoring system' will get data from the police's Automated Number Plate Reader (ANPR) for an app to track missing and stolen automobiles. This technology will also detect fraudulent number plates, such as when a four-wheeler registration number is used for a motorcycle or vice versa.

The government has set aside Rs 30,000 to create a Cyber Security Interface that would aid in the prevention of online fraud. According to a policy letter presented by the chief minister, cybercriminals' methods, social media profiles, bank accounts, mailing addresses, and phone numbers would be posted to the app. This program allows the general public to track down online crooks.

To follow history sheeters and prevent adverse situations, the app 'Parunthu' will be developed. Each history-information sheeter will be listed on the application under their name. The app will feature the history-current sheeter's location, the possibility of revenge murders, crimes committed, involvement in kangaroo courts, and the warrants issued against them. A non-bailable warrant will also be shown on the app, which will cost Rs 33 lakh.