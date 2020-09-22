Tamil Nadu introduces India’s first solar power-run auto 

Ensuring timely availability of transport in rural, inaccessible areas with bad roads and connectivity is a major problem in the country. Sensing this problem, Tamil Nadu based M Group has introduced 13 solar-powered eco-friendly auto rickshaws which can be used as ambulances, passenger vehicles and also for garbage lifting.

The Chief Minister E K Palaniswamy along with his deputy O Panneerselvam launched the introduction of this novel transport, a first in India at Chennai on Tuesday.

The M Group's Chairman, Mansoor Ali Khan recounted his difficulties during his growing up years when he had to walk two kms daily to reach the main road. He also said that his father passed away because of lack of timely availability of an ambulance.

The Group has invested over Rs 140 crore in the project. The auto rickshaw is fitted with a camera, GPS and an emergency button as it is aimed at attracting women drivers.