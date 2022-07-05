Tamil Nadu Investors' Conclave Signed 60 MoUs For Rs 125,244 Crore

On Monday, Tamil Nadu signed 60 memorandums of understanding (MoU) to entice Rs1.25 Lakh crores in investments. The state-wide initiatives will lead to the creation of roughly 75,000 new jobs.



Additionally, the groundwork for 21 projects totaling Rs 22,252 crore in investment was laid. These projects will create 17,654 jobs. In addition, 12 projects worth Rs. 1,497 crore that have the potential to add 7,050 employment were launched.

Chief Minister M K Stalin stated that 68 percent of the investments signed on Monday will be made in the southern districts during his speech at the Tamil Nadu Investors First Port of Call Investment Conclave. With a Rs 52,695 crore investment, ACME Green Hydrogen would support the expansion of the districts of Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram.

He also added that the third-ranked state in the nation for business accessibility is Tamil Nadu. Soon, they will be transferring to the top spot.

He further added that the Tamil Nadu Investors First Port of Call Investment Conclave was the biggest of the investors' conclaves, noting out that MoUs for 20 projects for which the foundation stone was placed on Monday were inked after the DMK came to power. Since the DMK took over the government in 2021, there have been six conclaves.