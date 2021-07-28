Tamil Nadu Is Considering To Reopen Schools In Smaller Batches

On Tuesday, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi revealed that discussions were underway about the schools in Tamil Nadu which may reopen in the upcoming future for children in grades 9, 10, 11, and 12.



According to the minister, who spoke to reporters in Chennai that parents must have faith in their children's ability to attend school and not be concerned about the pandemic. They are considering opening schools, at the very least for students in high and upper secondary school. The state is also working to improve infrastructure and teacher strength in government schools. Despite health concerns, parents and teachers are generally in favor of the change.

PK Ilamaran, president of the Tamil Nadu Teachers' Association stated that since the first week of July, they have been pleading with the government to reopen schools because students are losing interest in learning and hence it is about time that schools are reopened. The decision came around as the ICMR stated that children will not be largely affected in the upcoming expected third wave because they have good immunity.

Considering students probably wouldn't be able to wear masks for long periods of time, Ilamaran advised that the children be limited to only five periods every day. Classes on alternate days have also been suggested for primary school children.

As per educationist Prince Gajendrababu, the situation would be preferable as every school was attached to a Primary Health Centre (PHC). He further stated that in order to be alerted in the event of an infection, the health center must include information about all of the children and it will help people to prevent unneeded anxiety. As he added that awareness of safety practices must be spread while keeping the safety protocol in mind.

While the parents wanted that the vaccination could be done at the same time to lessen the risk. As the vaccinated departments have been operating currently, this will ensure that youngsters continue to attend school even if the next wave arrives. Health experts, on the other hand, believe that waiting for vaccines will just prolong the process.

Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, Deputy Director at National Institute of Epidemiology stated that if the state for vaccination has waited then it may take away one more year for the academics. She suggested that schools can be reopened in smaller batches with proper precautions.