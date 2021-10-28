Tamil Nadu Is On Pace To Fulfill The Deadline For The First Dose Of Vaccination For All Adults
- Tamil Nadu is expected to achieve the Centre's December 31 deadline for completing vaccination of all adults including one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
- The state will need to vaccinate at least 1.6 lakh people per day to ensure that most adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine.
As the state proceeds to vaccinate people at its current rate, Tamil Nadu is expected to achieve the Centre's December 31 deadline for completing vaccination of all adults including one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Healthcare workers, on the other hand, claim it's becoming more difficult to get patients to step in for vaccinations, whether it's the first or second dosage. According to estimates, the state will need to vaccinate at least 1.6 lakh people per day to ensure that most adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine. Daily immunizations range from 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh on most weeks.
Although the state had over 40 lakh dosages of the vaccination, the median average daily injections in October were down 20% from 4.8 lakh in September.