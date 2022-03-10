Tamil Nadu launches counselling service for Ukraine returnees

Chennai: Tamil Nadu health department has launched a counselling service for students who returned from war-torn Ukraine and their parents.

State health minister Ma Subramanian, in a statement on Thursday, said that 40 counsellors have been deployed in the state to speak with the students who have returned from Ukraine and their parents.



The minister said that seven WhatsApp groups have been formed and the students were counselled based on the concerns they have raised.



Ma Subramanian, while speaking to IANS, said: "Whatever humanitarian support they need, we will give thorough counselling and counsellors will be working round the clock. This is a continuous process."

The minister also said that four MPs and bureaucrats are camping in New Delhi and are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of students and Tamils.