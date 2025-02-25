Tamil Nadu Leaders Clash Over Parliamentary Seat Delimitation Concerns

BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai has sharply criticized Chief Minister MK Stalin for allegedly stirring "fear-mongering" regarding the issue of parliamentary seat delimitation. In a pointed statement on social media platform X, Annamalai accused Stalin of creating "imaginary fears and stupid arguments" after failing to gain traction on language policy debates.

"When TN CM Thiru MK Stalin knows the whole of TN has rejected their argument except a few paint-dabba carrying DMK cadres... he now wants to shift the narrative to his imaginary fear of TN losing in the Delimitation of seats. What a shame & downfall for DMK!" Annamalai wrote.

The BJP leader emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already assured that any future delimitation exercise would benefit all states, including those in southern India. "When our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl had clearly said delimitation, if and when it happens, will be favourable to all, including the southern states, why this fear-mongering Thiru @mkstalin?" he questioned.

This criticism comes in response to Stalin's announcement of an all-party meeting scheduled for March 5 to discuss delimitation concerns. The Chief Minister has warned that Tamil Nadu could potentially lose eight Lok Sabha seats if the exercise is conducted based solely on population census figures. Stalin described the situation as a "sword dangling over Tamil Nadu" and called for collective resistance.

In his own social media statement, Stalin argued, "Delimitation isn't just about Tamil Nadu, it affects all of South India. A democratic process should not penalise states that have successfully managed population growth, led in development, and made significant contributions to national progress. We need a fair, transparent, and equitable approach that upholds true federalism."