Tamil Nadu plan To Offer Rs 100 Crores To Provide Internet Via Cable Lines

Mano Thangaraj, the minister of information, announced on Saturday that the state government intends to utilise the networks of local cable companies to offer families in Tamil Nadu dependable, inexpensive high-speed internet service. According to Thangaraj, 100 crore rupees would be set aside for this by obtaining loans from the open/public market.



The minister stated in response to a discussion about requests for grants for his department and the project aims to close the digital divide and spark a digital revolution. It would act as a spur to bring public services into people's homes.

In order to offer internet-related services to consumers at reasonable prices, Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV on November 5, 2020 established a subsidiary company, Tamil Nadu Internet and Connectivity Services Ltd, in accordance with the policy note of the IT department for 2023–24. The note further stated that the Union Ministry for Communication and Information Technology would be contacted and steps would be taken to secure an ISP licence for the company.

The minister also announced in front of the assembly that a 60-acre Green Park with world standards will be built in the ELCOT Special Economic Zone in Sholinganallur for Rs 20 crore. He added that an AVGC and ER Policy would be developed in order to draw investment to the fast expanding animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality industries.