Tamil Nadu Recorded The Highest Cases Of Omicron BA.5 In India

In India, there have been over 300 cases of the highly contagious cases of Omicron BA.5. Omicron BA.5 is one of the sub-variants that is contributing to the rise in Covid in India and elsewhere in the world. Tamil Nadu had reported the most cases in India, with 150, followed by West Bengal with 45 till July 17.



The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium received 68 samples, and discovered the Omicron BA.4 sub-variant in all of them (INSACOG). According to the Union Health Ministry, Telangana has at least 20 such cases documented.

Like other countries, India has recently seen a spike in Covid cases. Additionally, cases of the more contagious Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants were detected across the country. A 19-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu was the first to contract BA.4, while an 80-year-old man in Telangana was diagnosed with BA.5 in May.

Up to July 17, 68 instances of BA.4 and 331 cases of BA.5 were reported in India. 14 states have so far reported the BA.5 sub-variant, including Delhi, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, India reported 15,040 recoveries and 8,813 new Covid cases. 29 people lost their lives due to Covid. The number of current Covid cases has decreased to 1,11,252 while the daily positive rate is 4.15 percent.