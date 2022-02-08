Tamil Nadu To Introduce Another Anti-NEET Bill

Following the governor's approval of a bill to eliminate NEET for Tamil Nadu students, Chief Minister M K Stalin plans to introduce a new measure as a fresh T bill to Tamil Nadu students from the centralised medical entrance exam.



An all-party meeting convened by Stalin firmly agreed to resubmit the bill to Governor Ravi for ratification by the President, bypassing the national test in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK and the BJP were both absent from the meeting.

The leading opposition AIADMK, that did not attend the meeting, pledged its complete support to any legal action taken to have the test abolished in Tamil Nadu. The BJP, which had requested that Stalin reveal the Governor's 'explanatory letter' before submitting the Bill to the government, was also absent from the meeting of the parties. Just the Saffron Party supported the exam among Tamil Nadu's political groups.

In a tweet, Stalin stated that Tamil Nadu would win its battle against the National Eligibility Cumulation Entrance Test by defeating its opponents and backstabbers.

According to him, NEET is only one example of a number of initiatives aiming at 'closing' the doors of education that have been opened to downtrodden people after a century of struggle.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who blamed the previous AIADMK government for the state's ongoing NEET problem, said on Sunday that the Assembly, which meets on February 8, will send the anti-NEET bill back to Governor R N Ravi for review. The NEET was enforced on the States by the BJP government at the Centre in 2014, despite opposition from then-AIADMK leader and late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

That year, Tamil Nadu was granted an exemption from the test. However, thereafter, the party acted like a slave and declined to follow the subject, causing students to suffer, Stalin stated during a virtual platform for the city civic elections here.

The Chief Minister stated that the Assembly's passage of the bill exempting NEET reflected the sentiments of roughly 8 crore Tamil Nadu residents. All parties restated their support for the government's efforts to have the test in Tamil Nadu cancelled.

Furthermore, the TVK launched a protest rally, requesting the Centre to recall Governor Ravi. The demonstrators, led by TVK head Velmurugan, were against Raj Bhavan returning the anti-NEET Bill.