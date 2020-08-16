Tamil Nadu: Political action is due to rock the state of Tamil Nadu from here on. The ruling party AIADMK, with a possible seat arrangement with BJP is sorting out internal party issues as of now. Its rival, DMK is sorting out its own problems, which have risen owing to few key party members quitting it and resorting to opportunistic moves to keep themselves politically alive.

As the temperature raises in this regard, the top-of-the-pop Tamil film hero, Vijay, who has been politically agile and updated over the past two terms, is likely to declare his political intentions very soon.

Sources told Dinamalar that Vijay's father, S A Chandrasekhar, has already begun the ground work and has kept the gun powder dry for the next elections. Though the poll schedule is a few months away, it is bound to take place before May 2021. For a debutante Dravidian politician like Vijay, the preparations have to be much in advance, as expected. This is what his family has started doing for him.

Compared to his cinema field seniors like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, Vijay too has a dedicated fan base of his own, which has started considering him as a successor to the Superstar 'Thalaivar' already. His BO appeal too is rock solid and he commands a fee of Rs 80 crore, which he has refused to reduce despite corona-impacted times affecting the film industry.

While Kamal is yet to make a real impact among the electorate as his earlier foray into the political field in 2019 polls ended with marginal gains, Rajinikanth has kept the public confused. For those who are still following his political moves, it is clear the commercial- minded hero is keen to wind up a few more projects, before he calls it quits, either from cinema or politics or both. So Vijay's next moves are keenly watched by everyone concerned.