The firework Sectors In Tamil Nadu Has Received Warnings With Legal Action Fails To Follow Supreme Court Guidelines

As the fireworks sector prepares for a new production season following Deepavali, the Virudhunagar district administration has issued a warning to the business about the use of barium nitrate, which has been banned by the Supreme Court. Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghnath Reddy, warned that if the fireworks unit was discovered to be in violating the norms set by theApex court decision then the company had to go throughwith severe consequences. Special teams would be constituted to inspect the fireworks units in order to verify that the Apex court requirements were followed.



On November 20, the Collector told members of fireworks makers associations that the Supreme Court, in a decision dated October 29, had outlawed pyrotechnics using barium nitrate and joint crackers, which are hazardous to people's health and the environment. He explained that any companyfound to be violating of the Supreme Court injunction will face severe consequences and no fireworks that have been ordered by the court using the specific chemicals that are banned due to the environmental issues can bebe produced, stocked, sold, or exploded should be manufactured.

The meeting was attended by District Superintendent of Police M. Manohar, District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Sivakasi Additional Collector M. Birathiviraj, Personal Assistant (General) to Collector Kalimuthu, officials from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, K. Pandey and Parvesh Kumar, and representatives of various fireworks manufacturers.

Meanwhile, after the festival, several states of the country is facing problems due to air pollution caused by smog. After Diwali, when Delhi's air quality deteriorated to dangerous levels, doctors in the city recorded a 20% increase in the number of patients complaining of respiratory problems like shortness of breath, patients having problem withywheeze, and continuous coughing. To make matters worse, physicians say that current air pollution levels may have a harmful effect on patients who have recovered from Covid-19. Several schools , government offices and constructional work phases were restricted to prevent the smog in the state.