The Number Of Orders For Food Delivery Skyrocketed During Lockdown In Tamil Nadu
- Orders for doorstep food delivery increased during the lockdown on Sunday, as expected, delivery staff reported no significant rise in individualized deliveries
- Approximately 100 people have been performing the deliveries in the area surrounding the bus stop on Sunday, instead of the typical 50.
Despite the fact that orders for doorstep food delivery increased during the lockdown on Sunday, as expected, delivery staff reported no significant rise in individualized deliveries, indicating that more of them were on duty than on other days.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the first complete lockdown imposed in Tamil Nadu to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the third wave went off without a hitch, with people staying indoors while some people needed to leave their homes for emergency reasons such as travel or medical reasons. Food delivery and other similar businesses have been allowed to operate, so people can receive their essentials delivered to their houses. Individuals travelling by public bus, train, or airport were also obliged to present a copy of their tickets during vehicle inspections.