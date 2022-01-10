The Number Of Orders For Food Delivery Skyrocketed During Lockdown In Tamil Nadu

Despite the fact that orders for doorstep food delivery increased during the lockdown on Sunday, as expected, delivery staff reported no significant rise in individualized deliveries, indicating that more of them were on duty than on other days.

art-timers typically work on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, when delivery times are at their busiest. However, not all part-timers use the app which notifies them of their willingness to deliver food every weekend; others take vacations. Today, though, practically all of them have been online even since morning. As per Shankar, a complete delivery staffer for a food aggregator, approximately 100 people have been performing the deliveries in the area surrounding the bus stop on Sunday, instead of the typical 50. He stated that p

He noted that they intended to receive more delivery orders and earn more money. Meanwhile, the orders are distributed just like the remaining Sundays.

Another delivery personnel, recalled that back then there was a tremendous spike in individuals taking up this work the absolute lockdown last year. Despite this, they continued to receive a large number of orders. Several people probably didn't feel like going out the day before for groceries, vegetables, or meat. The Sunday lockdown, on the other hand, resulted in an increase in individual deliveries for numerous part-timers.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the first complete lockdown imposed in Tamil Nadu to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the third wave went off without a hitch, with people staying indoors while some people needed to leave their homes for emergency reasons such as travel or medical reasons. Food delivery and other similar businesses have been allowed to operate, so people can receive their essentials delivered to their houses. Individuals travelling by public bus, train, or airport were also obliged to present a copy of their tickets during vehicle inspections.