Three Boys From Tamil Nadu Were Killed After Car Run Over Them

In the Tirupathur district of Tamil Nadu, three boys were killed on their way to school on Tuesday when a car ran them over. The car's driver has been taken into custody. Under-13-year-olds Vijay, Rafique, and Suriya were struck by a Vehicle while cycling in the service lane next to the motorway.

The car's driver, a college student, was returning from a vacation with his buddies to Yelagiri hill when he lost control and drove onto the service lane close to Vaniyambadi.

According to senior police officer M S Muthusamy, the driver has been accused of reckless and negligent driving causing death. The driver was not intoxicated. M K Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, expressed sympathy for the terrible deaths of the students and provided a 2 lakh rupee compensation for their families.