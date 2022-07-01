Three Men Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Allegedly Murdering Driver

A 30-year-old driver was killed on Sunday by three males who had requested the cab from Tambaram to drop them off near Chengalpet. After investigation, the three accused were detained and are planning further investigation on them.



The passengers were picked up from Tambaram on Sunday by the deceased, who has been identified as Arjunan. He was discovered dead on the side of the road with his throat cut by the police that evening in Chengalpet near Vallam.



The accused, identified by the police as Prasanth, Thirumoorthy, and Kattimuthu. They were believed to be Perambalur natives who were employed in Chennai. Chengalpet Taluk Police opened an investigation based on the Village Administrative Officer's allegation under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. To locate the suspects, the police organised special teams.

The driver was identified by the authorities as being a Xylo driver for the cab aggregator Ola, and the CCTV evidence supported their findings. The mobile number that was used to make the cab reservation as well as other pieces of evidence helped the police apprehend the suspect.

An officer of the Chengalpet Taluk Police station said that the lads intended to steal a car and use it to rob an ATM kiosk in order to get quick cash. They travelled from Koyambedu to Tambaram, where they reserved an Ola to take them to Chengalpet. They had compelled the driver to provide his car as they were driving away from the scene. When the driver refused, Prasanth reached into his pocket for a knife and slit Arjunan's throat. He was then pushed and thrown to the ground by the men. The group realised the car lacked the necessary speed and drove it all the way to Melmaruvathur, where they abandoned it without carrying out the plan. The men then returned to their homes. They are being held while the investigation is being done.

The man, a native of Sholinganallur, is survived by his wife and twin infants who are one month old. Even though the police were able to apprehend the suspect, the family refused to accept the body following the post-mortem. The coworkers requested the taxi company to compensate Arjunan's family and give the personnel immediate security. On Wednesday, they organised a demonstration in Chepauk and Chitlapakkam to demand that the aggregator pay the victim's compensation.