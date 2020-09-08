TN constitutes 13-member committee to examine NEP 

The three-language formula has been the only irritant which has elicited uniform reactions from all political parties in Tamil Nadu. Fearing the imposition of Hindi, a political hot potato for more than five decades in the State, the ruling party had declared that it will adhere to the two-language formula of Tamil and Hindi in future too.

News is that a 13- member committee under the leadership of C G Thomas Vaidyan, Commissioner, Department of School Education has been constituted by the State government to examine the New Education Policy. This is over and above a 7- member committee already in existence for the same task.

With provision to enable students learn in their mother tongue till Class V, introduction of three-language formula to facilitate better linguistic grasp and understanding and reform measures in higher education, the NEP has been welcomed across India, barring a few dissenters here and there.

Tamil Nadu too may be thinking of a middle-path to wriggle out of the corner it has painted itself, feel academicians tracking the developments.