TN Pollution Control Board tightens rules on stone crusher operations

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued a revised set of guidelines governing the establishment and expansion of stone crushers across the state.

These new regulations introduce stringent restrictions aimed at safeguarding environmentally sensitive areas and reducing pollution.

Under the updated rules, TNPCB will no longer grant consent for setting up new stone crusher units or expanding existing ones if the proposed location falls within 500 metres of reserve forests or designated eco-sensitive zones.

This marks a significant tightening of previous norms, which mainly prohibited crushers from being situated near highways, densely populated areas, educational institutions, and places of worship.

The revised guidelines also introduce stricter environmental performance standards for existing units.

Expansion will only be permitted if the ambient air quality remains within permissible limits in all directions within a 500-metre radius from the crusher’s boundary.

This move aims to ensure that any growth in industrial activity does not compromise air quality in the surrounding region.

In a bid to reduce environmental impact from transport-related emissions, the TNPCB is encouraging crushers to be located in proximity to quarries. This would significantly cut down on the vehicular movement required to transport raw materials, thereby reducing dust and carbon emissions.

To further curb dust pollution, the new norms mandate the construction of wind-breaking walls and concrete roads within crusher premises.

These infrastructure requirements are intended to prevent the re-entrainment of dust into the atmosphere, a common problem around such units. Units found violating the revised conditions could face strict penalties.

The TNPCB has warned that non-compliance may result in the revocation of operating consent, imposition of environmental compensation, and other punitive measures. These updated rules follow a directive from the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which instructed the TNPCB to reassess the siting criteria for stone crushers.

A multi-departmental committee, including representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board, Forest and Health Departments, TNPCB, and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), was constituted to draft the new framework. The move is seen as a crucial step toward balancing industrial development with ecological preservation in Tamil Nadu.