Transwoman Cop In Tamil Nadu Puts In papers For Allegedly Over 'Harassment'

An employee of the Special Juvenile Aid Police (SJAP) of the Coimbatore City Police who identifies as transgender filed a letter of resignation to Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan on Saturday, alleging harassment by superiors.

A departmental inquiry has been mandated by the commissioner. R. Nazriya , 27 years old, who was employed at Ramanathapuram until being transferred to Coimbatore City in 2020 as a result of her allegations that a police officer had mistreated her. She was also the second transwoman to join the TN police force.

She stated after submitting her resignation that she had experienced a number of problems since joining the department. She said that the female inspector she was working for had made insulting remarks about her caste and gender.

She continued by claiming that her superior officers were torturing her mentally and that she could no longer work for the department as a result. She said that she had been tortured by two inspectors, an assistant commissioner, and a writer.