Two Died Due To Injuries Caused By Bulls At Jallikattu Event In Madurai

According to the police, a 26-year-old bull-tamer died from his wounds after being gored by a bull on Monday during the Jallikattu celebration in Palamedu, Tamil Nadu's Madurai district. Aravind Raj, who had previously tamed nine bulls in three rounds, was identified as the deceased. He was brought to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where the medical staff immediately pronounced him dead.



This was not the only case who died due to injuries. In another incident, a bull gored 25-year-old M Aravind, a native of Pudukkotai who travelled to Suriyur village in Tiruverumbur block in Tiruchirapalli district to watch the Jallikattu sport. He later passed away from the wound in the hospital.

Meanwhile, MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, offered each family of the deceased Rs 3 lakh as a token of his solatium. In addition to the casualty at Palamedu, more than 10 more patients were also checked into Government Rajaji Hospital.

Over 700 bulls were allowed to take part in the competition in Palamedu. Nearly 160 mobile medical units and veterinary teams were stationed at the event to care for the bull riders and animals. Furthermore, 2,000 or more police officers are on duty to provide security. Each round's winners will receive presents including gold coins, bicycles, two-wheelers, furniture, and home appliances, and the overall winner will receive some grand prizes.