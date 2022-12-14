Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers row, AIADMK & BJP lash out at CM Stalin

The opposition AIADMK and the BJP on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for inducting his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin as a minister in the cabinet.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Satyan in a statement said, "The Prince Charming is being made a cabinet minister and will soon be made the King."

He also said that Stalin has lied to the people of the state and has made his son a minister contrary to his earlier position that he would keep his family away from such posts. He also said that the DMK was functioning in a totally undemocratic manner.

The BJP also came out strongly against junior Stalin becoming a minister. Party spokesman, Narayanan Thirupathy while speaking to IANS said, "Dynastic politics is not good for democracy. Stalin has gone back from what he had spoken while he was in opposition."

The AIADMK leader also said that by 2024 Udhayanidhi will become the Deputy Chief Minister and in 2026 he will be the Chief Minister candidate of the party.

Sources in the AIADMK told IANS that the party would conduct a campaign across the state against the DMK playing politics in an undemocratic manner, and how the party was getting immersed in dynasty politics.