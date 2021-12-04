Unvaccinated People Would Be Denied Getting Entry To Hotels And Shopping Malls In Tamil Nadu

Following the detection of two instances of Omicron in India, the city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu declared today that unvaccinated people will not be permitted to access malls, retail complexes, or other public locations beginning next week. According to the district administration, people have one week to get at least one dose of the Covid vaccination, before the limitations take effect. People who have not been vaccinated will not be allowed to access public venues such as hotels, shopping malls, or other commercial businesses if they have not been vaccinated.

The district collector mentioned that around 3 lakh persons in Madurai have not obtained a single dosage of the Covid vaccine. 71.6 percent of persons within the Madurai district have received the primary dose of the vaccine, while 32.8 percent have received the second dosage.

Similar limitations were announced on Friday in Karnataka, as the state had recorded the two Omicron cases which were discovered. For access into public locations such as malls, theatres, and cinema halls, the state has made the two-dose vaccine mandatory. Three international air travellers, including a kid, tested positive for Covid after arriving in Tamil Nadu from Singapore and the United Kingdom. The samples were sent to have genome sequenced to see if they were infected with the most recent coronavirus variation.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, 711 new Covid cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, bringing the total to 27,29,061. The death toll increased to 36,513 on Friday, including 9 more Covid-related deaths. The majority of new infections occurred in Chennai and Coimbatore, with 128 and 127 cases respectively, while the rest occurred in other districts.