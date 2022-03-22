Woman Blackmailed And Raped Multiple Times In Tamil Nadu

Eight people have been detained, including three school students, for reportedly sexually assaulting a 22-year-old Dalit woman on many instances over the course of seven months. According to the authorities, the accused threatened to release the woman's private recordings and raped her for months.



According to the complaint, Hariharan alias Saravanan (27) befriended the woman on social media and the two became friends. Furthermore, Hariharan and the woman had developed a physical relationship. He had videotaped about their moments in the relationship.

The police officials said that later one day, Hariharan was with his buddies and they watched this recording of Hariharan and her and asked him for the specifics. Between August 2021 and March 2022, they called her and threatened to expose the recording, and they raped her many times.

The incident was discovered after the survivor called a women's hotline. The police said that she chose to report it to the women's helpline number 181. The Virudhunagar Rural police took up the case after that. The woman had requested her next-door neighbour, a man named Madaswamu (37), to assist her in getting out of the situation. According to the authorities, he, too, utilised video to threaten and sexually attack her.