X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Tech

12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro coming early 2021: Report

12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro coming early 2021: Report
x

12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro coming early 2021: Report

Highlights

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 12.9-inch mini LED-backlit iPad Pro in early 2021 and a mini LED-backlit MacBook in the second half of next year.

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 12.9-inch mini LED-backlit iPad Pro in early 2021 and a mini LED-backlit MacBook in the second half of next year.

According to a report in Taiwan-based industry publication DigiTimes, display maker Epistar will supply over-10,000 mini LEDs used in each iPad Pro tablet.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to recruit Osram Opto as another supplier of mini LEDs for a new "high-end" MacBook, which lines up with supplier information cited by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

"Micro-LED has the double advantage of offering less power consumption than the current Apple Watch screens, and of being thinner, too," the report said.

It also offers a faster update rate and a wider viewing angle.

The main barrier to adoption is the micro-LED manufacturing process, which is complicated.

The increased supply capacity and competition among suppliers will reportedly drive Apple's cost for mini-LED display dies from $75-$85 down to around $45.

For 2021, Kuo is expecting 30-40 per cent of the total iPads to ship with a mini-LED display and 20-30 per cent of the total MacBook shipments.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X