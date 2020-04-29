5 Simple Tips To Have A Hassle-Free Browsing

It's all about Corona… This pandemic has made us away from the world and made us be locked at homes. The contagious symptoms of this novel virus has created a fear in all the minds.



The lockdown period made the employees to work from home. And coming to normal people, they are also sitting at home. This made the load on the internet to go with a highspeed and raised the connectivity issues.

Be it for movies, conference calls, group chats or online reading, everything should be done through the 'Internet'itself. Thus the load on mobile data and Wi-Fi has been increased rapidly.

So, we Hans India have come up with 5 simple tips to have hassle-free browsing in this lockdown period… Have a look!

1. If want to have no connectivity issues then, see to that your device is only a 10-15 meters far from your router.

2. Restart your router weekly once to boost it and to have no shutdown problems.

3. When you are on video calls, strictly turn off the HD content or live streaming websites.

4. If you are using the internet for normal work, then stay away from VPN to have a hassle-free browsing experience.

5. Finally, close all the un-used tabs from the panel to make the browserwork faster.

Hope these simple tips help you have a happy browsing experience… Stay home and stay safe!!!