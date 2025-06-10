Live
7 cool experiments Shubhanshu Shukla will do in space!
Seven experiments Shubhanshu Shukla will conduct during his 14-day stay at the International Space Station (ISS). Each experiment is crucial for advancing India’s space research and preparing for future long-duration space missions.
1. Myogenesis
Agency: Institute of Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine
Focus: Muscle loss in space
Muscle fiber shrinking
Microgravity = less resistance = muscle atrophy
Targeting therapies to protect astronaut muscles
2. Crop Seeds in Space
Agency: Kerala Agricultural University
Focus: Studying six crop varieties
Crop seeds → ISS
Track growth traits & genetic changes
Prepping crops for Moon/Mars farming
3. Voyager Tardigrades
Focus: Studying survival mechanisms of water bears
Tiny 8-legged creatures
Survive extremes using cryptobiosis
Future biotech + long-duration space travel resilience
4. Space Microalgae
Focus: Growth & metabolism of 3 algae strains
Microalgae cells
No gravity = unique growth behavior
Future role: oxygen, biofuel, food source in space habitats
5. Sprouting Seeds
Agency: ISRO
Focus: Germination and growth after space exposure
Seed to plant → generations on Earth
Study gene expression, microbial load
Evaluate nutritional changes
6. Cyanobacteria on ISS
Agency: ISRO + ESA
Focus: Photosynthetic bacteria in space
Cyanobacteria
Photosynthesis under space conditions
Implications for closed-loop life support systems
7. Voyager Displays
Focus: Screen usage effects on astronaut cognition
Eye movement tracking
Pointing, gaze, attention analysis
How screen use affects stress & mental well-being
Why This Matters:
These experiments explore:
Health in space (muscles, cognition)
Food & sustainability (seeds, algae, cyanobacteria)
Biotech breakthroughs (tardigrades, genetic adaptation)
India’s leap in space biosciences supports future lunar/Mars missions and Earth-bound innovations.