Affordable Streaming: Jio’s Rs 100 Plan with JioHotstar Subscription

Reliance Jio has rolled out an affordable Rs 100 prepaid recharge plan aimed at users who primarily stream content. This new plan provides a 90-day JioHotstar subscription along with 5GB of high-speed data. However, it does not include voice or SMS services, making it ideal for those who use internet-based communication.

Streaming Flexibility: Smartphones and Smart TVs

Unlike Jio’s standalone JioHotstar mobile plan priced at Rs 149, which limits streaming to smartphones, this Rs 100 plan enables users to watch content on smart TVs as well. Comparatively, JioHotstar’s Super plan, priced at Rs 299, offers similar benefits, making the Rs 100 plan a budget-friendly alternative.

Comparison with Other Jio Data Packs

The Rs 100 plan is an economical choice for users wanting premium content access. However, heavy data consumers may find its 5GB limit insufficient. Jio’s Rs 195 cricket data pack includes 15GB of data and a 90-day JioHotstar subscription, but it restricts streaming to smartphones.

Updates to Jio’s Data Add-On Packs

Jio has revised the validity of two existing data add-on packs:

Rs 69 pack – Provides 6GB of high-speed data with a fixed 7-day validity.

Rs 139 pack – Offers 12GB of high-speed data with a 7-day validity.

Previously, these add-ons lasted as long as the user’s active base plan. Now, they come with a fixed duration. Once the data limit is exhausted, users will experience speeds reduced to 64Kbps.

Jio’s Rs 100 prepaid plan is a cost-effective solution for users who primarily rely on internet-based entertainment. It provides a budget-friendly way to access premium JioHotstar content across multiple devices. However, for users with higher data requirements, alternative Jio plans may be more suitable.