AI chip market may touch $500 bn: AMD
San Jose: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Chief Executive Lisa Su has said that the chipmaker sees the artificial intelligence processor market topping $500 billion by 2028.
The Silicon Valley company said the market is likely to grow at over 60 per cent annually to exceed $500 billion, from being a $45 billion opportunity in 2023. Addressing the company’s flagship Advancing AI 2025 conference here on Thursday, Su said the growth will be led by the inferencing work, which is a shift from training.
“What I can tell you based on everything that we see today is that that number is going to be exceeding $500 billion by 2028,” Su said. The company unveiled the “MI350 Series GPUs (graphic processing units)” at the flagship event along with a host of other products.Su said opting for the newly launched chips may be beneficial for customers, claiming that they issue up to 40 per cent more tokens per dollar. It can be noted that Nvidia is generally considered an entrenched player in the GPUs market, and the demand for its chips is very high.