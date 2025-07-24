From Smart Analytics to Injury Prevention: How AI is becoming the Game-Changer in the Sports Industry

When we think of AI, there are many things that come to our mind- like AI in healthcare, AI in education, AI in finance and a lot more. But AI in the sports industry is not something that we have heard much of, right? The truth is that this revolution is happening here too. Although technology in sports is not new, the arrival of AI is proving to be a game changer in sports.

If you are unaware of the development of AI in the sports industry, we will walk you through the big changes AI is making in this field.

Uses of AI in Sports

Better and Smarter Training for Athletes

Earlier the athletes depended solely on the coach’s experience for training sessions. But today, AI-powered tools track every move of an athlete, from heart rate to stride length, giving insights that were once impossible to think of.

An interesting example of this would be the game of tennis, where the smart sensors in the rackets and AI software can analyze a player’s swing and suggest improvements almost instantly. This means players don’t just train harder, they train smarter. Isn’t that what every athlete wants – to unlock their best potential?

Another example would be the wearable devices in cricket, which help monitor a player’s workload, reducing the chances of overtraining and injuries. These small changes are creating big results on the field.

AI in Game Analytics

Ever wondered how coaches come up with those brilliant game plans? AI has a role here too. With advanced analytics, teams can study their opponents like never before. Today, AI can easily and accurately analyse various match events like goals/baskets scored, the number of fouls committed, distance travelled by each player and a lot more.

In football, for instance, AI systems analyse thousands of hours of match footage to spot patterns in how players move, pass, or shoot. This helps coaches to design strategies that counter their opponent’s strengths and exploit their weaknesses.

Wouldn’t it be great if, in the game of cricket, the team could predict where a particular player is likely to hit based on years of his batting data? That’s the magic of AI.

Injury Prevention

An injury can take a heavy toll on players as it can ruin their careers and also break millions of fan’s hearts. But what if technology could warn players before something goes wrong? AI is making this a reality.

By analysing data like muscle fatigue, joint stress, and even sleep patterns, AI tools can predict when an athlete is at risk of injury. Coaches can then adjust training plans or rest players in time.

For example, NBA teams in the US use AI to monitor player’s movements and prevent serious injuries. What if this could be used in India too for games like cricket and kabaddi?

Revolutionizing the Fan Experience

What if we told you that it’s not just the players and coaches who are benefiting from AI, but fans too are in for a treat.

Have you noticed how sports apps now give you real-time stats and predictions during live matches? That’s AI at work. Some platforms even create highlight reels instantly by detecting key moments using machine learning.

And what about virtual reality (VR) experiences where you can feel like you’re sitting courtside at Wimbledon while sitting at home? AI is helping to build these immersive experiences, making sports more exciting for fans worldwide.

AI Referees at Work

We have all had experience where, in the game of cricket, we feel the umpire made a wrong call or in the game of football, the referee didn’t call a foul. We yell at the TV, express our displeasure and debate for days over a referee’s decision. Now, AI is helping make fairer calls.

Hawk-Eye technology in tennis and cricket already assists umpires with line calls and LBWs. Similarly, football has adopted Video Assistant Referee (VAR) systems powered by AI to review critical decisions.

While some feel that AI could completely replace human referees, some feel that there’s still no substitute for human judgment in high-pressure moments.

From helping athletes perform at their peak to enhancing the fan experience, AI is undeniably a game-changer in the sports industry. So, the next time you watch your favourite match, take a moment to think about how much AI might be working behind the scenes.