Yuvaraj GS: From Engineering Sales to AI-Powered Marketing

The mechanical engineer turned founder of Marvice Media Private Limited has built a Bengaluru agency with more than 100 active clients by blending classic brand thinking with artificial intelligence.

Most digital agencies in India are started by marketers. Marvice Media Private Limited was started by a mechanical engineer who learned marketing in the field and now applies artificial intelligence to how brands are built, discovered and chosen. That route explains much about the company Yuvaraj GS, its Founder and Director, has built in Bengaluru, and about where marketing in India is heading.

An Engineer Who Learned to Sell

Yuvaraj’s career began far from advertising dashboards. After qualifying as a mechanical engineer, he joined Luftek Engineering Private Limited in Chennai as an application engineer and later moved into field sales. Selling technical products face to face taught him how buyers actually decide: what worries them, what they need to see proven and how long trust takes to earn.

When the company needed someone to take its marketing online, he became its digital marketing specialist. There he noticed a problem many Indian businesses still have. Owners were spending on advertising with little idea of which rupee produced an enquiry and which produced nothing.

Building Marvice One Client at a Time

On 10 May 2019, he formally launched Marvice Media Private Limited to solve that problem. It began small and grew through results and referrals. Today it serves more than 100 active clients from offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and the United Kingdom.

Three brands are utilized by the enterprise. Moreover, Onscreens is in charge of managing digital marketing, branding, and developing websites and apps. The development of custom software, automation, and AI solutions is done by Worxforu. Conxyou's services encompass public relations, events, packaging, photography, and corporate gifting. Click here to learn more. By engaging with a single accountable company, clients are provided with specialists in every domain, and each engagement is evaluated based on the qualified leads generated, rather than the effectiveness of showcasing upcoming campaigns.

Marketing That Thinks Ahead.

It is Yuvaraj's opinion that artificial intelligence should not replace marketing judgement and instead, it should enhance it. At Marvice, the focus of AI is on integrating into the daily operations of strategy and campaigns, rather than being in isolation from a separate lab.

The task of researching the audience that used to take weeks was now occupied with analyzing competitors, ad libraries, and search behaviors using AI. Despite producing and testing more campaign variations, creative teams retain only the most effective ones, including regional-language and Tanglish content.

“Most small businesses don’t lose customers because of a bad product. They lose them because nobody replied in time. That’s the problem we wake up to solve.”

— Yuvaraj GS, Founder and Director, Marvice Media Private Limited

The agency is also preparing clients for a shift many have not yet noticed. Customers increasingly ask ChatGPT, Gemini and Google’s AI Overviews for recommendations instead of scrolling through search results. Marvice audits how brands appear in these AI answers and builds content designed to earn a place in them.

Consulting Before Campaigns

Much of Yuvaraj’s own time goes into advising founders. Before money goes into advertising, he works through positioning, the offer, the customer journey and the numbers a campaign must hit to pay for itself. Where a business needs it, Marvice builds tools such as AI voice agents and lead dashboards, always in service of the marketing goal rather than technology for its own sake.

Three Lessons for Young Entrepreneurs

1. Your first job is your training ground. Years in field sales gave him a feel for customers that no marketing course could. Early roles are preparation, not detours.

2. Adopt new tools early, but keep the brand human. AI can draft, test and respond at speed. Trust, taste and a brand’s voice still have to come from people.

3. Measure what pays. Likes and impressions are easy to report. Leads, cost per lead and conversion are what keep a client’s business, and an agency, alive.

Looking Ahead

Conversational, personalised and AI-driven marketing will take shape in the next wave. Brands will be discovered by AI assistant, and sold through WhatsApp conversations. Their response time is taken into account when evaluating the effectiveness of their sales. By preparing now, businesses can compete with their bigger rivals on equal terms.

Marvice, which has a team of brand builders and AI specialists, is poised to assist Indian companies in making the most of their newfound success. Yuvaraj's food and beverage ventures, in addition to the agency, keep him aware of the realities his clients confront on a daily basis.

Final Thought.

The journey of Yuvaraj GS has a simple message for anyone interested in creating their own. Why? The possibilities for building a background are endless. From engineering to field sales to AI-powered marketing, each stage required a different skill set. The next level. Maintain a sense of curiosity about novel tools, stay connected to the customer, and assess their value.